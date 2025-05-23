TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Two Bochurim Killed, 2 Critical, In Early Friday Morning Crash On Hope Chapel

A horrific tragedy unfolded early Friday morning in Lakewood, when a vehicle carrying five bochurim crashed on Hope Chapel between Clearstream and New Central, tragically resulting in the petirah of two of the occupants.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, was traveling along Hope Chapel Road when it struck a deer, causing the driver to lose control. The minivan then veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A passerby who came upon the harrowing scene reportedly called 911 at 4:39 am. Emergency services were dispatched, with Hatzolah being called in for backup.

Two of the bochurim were tragically niftar at the scene. The three others sustained various injuries, including two who remain in critical condition and one who is reportedly in stable condition.

The niftarim have been identified as Dovid Yitzchok Handler z”l and Chaim Zelig Berl z”l. Levaya details will be published when it becomes available.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Please say Tehillim for Meir Moshe Aharon ben Devorah Naomi and Rafael ben Sarah, who are both in critical condition.

The levaya for Chaim Zelig Berl z”l will take place on Friday afternoon at 4:15 pm at Bais Mordechai (Mickey’s), 1455 Heathwood.

The levaya for Dovid Yitzchok Handler z”l will take place on Friday afternoon at 5 PM at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue.

The kevurah for both bochurim will take place in Lakewood.

