Catskills Hatzalah Honored by Ulster County EMS Council [PHOTOS]

The Ulster County EMS Council awarded Catskills Hatzalah a citation for successfully saving a child’s life in Ulster County this past summer.

Also awarded was Joel Gold, the law enforcement liaison for Catskills Hatzalah, who was honored with an award in recognition of building interagency partnerships and ensuring smooth coordination between Hatzalah, law enforcement, and other emergency services.

These awards reflect the continued strong working relationships Catskills Hatzalah maintains across the region to ensure it is ready and prepared to help the community in any emergency.

