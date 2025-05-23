Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

OU Withdraws Certification from All Beech-Nut Baby Food


The Orthodox Union (OU), one of the most recognized kosher certifying agencies worldwide, has announced that it is no longer certifying any Beech-Nut brand baby food products. The change in certification status is effective immediately.

In a kashrus advisory released Friday, the OU emphasized that while some Beech-Nut baby food items on store shelves still bear the OU symbol and remain certified kosher, products without the OU symbol are no longer under OU supervision. Due to overlapping inventory, both certified and non-certified Beech-Nut products may currently be found side by side in the marketplace.

Consumers are urged to carefully check each package for the presence of the OU symbol before purchase or consumption.

The advisory did not specify the reason for the discontinuation of certification. Beech-Nut has not yet issued a statement regarding the change.

For more information or to verify specific product status, consumers can contact the Orthodox Union or visit their website at www.oukosher.org.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Senate Report: U.S. Officials Knew of Heart Inflammation Risk from Covid Vaccines, Withheld Info

Chicago Mayoral Appointee Resigns After Backlash Over Tearing Down Israeli Hostage Poster

TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Two Bochurim Killed, 2 Critical, In Early Friday Morning Crash On Hope Chapel

Pro-Terror Activists Sickeningly Celebrate Murder Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

Trump Revokes Harvard’s Student Visa Program Over Refusal To Out Pro-Terror Students

WATCH: Oklahoma Iman In English: “Jews Have Always Attacked Women & Children

WATCH: Yair Golan Pushes An Elderly Man In Kiryat Shmona

Massive Medicare Audit Push Could Spell Trouble for Nursing Home Operators

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS: Residents Demand Mayor Resign After Antisemitism Allegations Against His Wife

As Anti-Semitism Surged, Biden Officials Ignored Hundreds of Complaints

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network