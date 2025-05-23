OU Withdraws Certification from All Beech-Nut Baby Food

The Orthodox Union (OU), one of the most recognized kosher certifying agencies worldwide, has announced that it is no longer certifying any Beech-Nut brand baby food products. The change in certification status is effective immediately.

In a kashrus advisory released Friday, the OU emphasized that while some Beech-Nut baby food items on store shelves still bear the OU symbol and remain certified kosher, products without the OU symbol are no longer under OU supervision. Due to overlapping inventory, both certified and non-certified Beech-Nut products may currently be found side by side in the marketplace.

Consumers are urged to carefully check each package for the presence of the OU symbol before purchase or consumption.

The advisory did not specify the reason for the discontinuation of certification. Beech-Nut has not yet issued a statement regarding the change.

For more information or to verify specific product status, consumers can contact the Orthodox Union or visit their website at www.oukosher.org.