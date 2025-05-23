SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE NEAR KIRYAS JOEL: Family Miraculously Escapes Early Morning House Fire That Tore Through Home

A frightening scene unfolded early Friday morning at approximately 5:00AM, when a large fire broke out at a Jewish home on Fort Worth Place while the family was fast asleep. The blaze, which reportedly began outside the residence, quickly spread and engulfed parts of the home before smoke detectors awakened the occupants.

Fire departments from across the region—including South Blooming Grove, Salisbury Mills, Monroe, Washingtonville, Woodbury, Chester, and Vails Gate—responded swiftly and worked together to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses.

Kiryas Joel Hatzolah and Blooming Grove EMS arrived to provide medical support, and Bechasdei Hashem, no serious injuries were reported. Blooming Grove Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with securing the scene and supporting emergency efforts. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

