BIG NEWS: Gov DeSantis Signs Bill Empowering Hatzalah South Florida to Expand Life-Saving Services Across the State

In a powerful and unanimous show of support, the Florida Legislature recently passed an impactful bill backing Hatzalah South Florida and its critical mission to deliver rapid, life-saving emergency medical services. The legislation passed with a 115-0 vote in the House and a 37-0 vote in the Senate, solidifying overwhelming bipartisan recognition of Hatzalah’s vital role in public safety.

Today, Friday, May 23, 2025, Governor Ron Desantis signed that important lifesaving legislation into law.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Fabian Basabe (District-106) in the House and Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez (District-40) in the Senate, allows Hatzalah South Florida to expand operations into high-demand areas throughout the state, while also receiving critical state support for its emergency response initiatives.

“We are gratified and honored by the overwhelming support from Florida’s lawmakers,” said Andre Roitman, Director of Hatzalah South Florida. “This bill ensures we can serve even more communities with the urgent, high-quality care they deserve. We thank Governor DeSantis for his friendship and strong support of Hatzalah’s life-saving mission.”

Roitman continued, “Hatzalah South Florida is deeply grateful to Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton for their longstanding and unconditional support of Hatzalah’s critical mission.”

HSF also extends its heartfelt thanks to Rabbi Moshe Matz of Agudath Israel of Florida, Attorney Raquel Rothman Esq., Aaron Gewirtz, HSF Director of Operations, Erica Chanti and Melissa Akeson of Rubin Turnbull’s Tallahassee office, whose strategic guidance and tireless efforts were instrumental in the passage of this legislation.

About Hatzalah South Florida:

Hatzalah South Florida is a volunteer-based emergency medical service organization that provides 24/7 rapid response care across the region. With a commitment to professionalism, compassion, and speed, Hatzalah’s responders save lives every day — and now, with this new legislation, they’ll be able to save even more.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)