FBI Reopens Investigations into Biden White House Cocaine, Supreme Court Leak, and Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs

The FBI has announced it is revisiting three high-profile cases that have drawn significant public attention: the discovery of cocaine at the White House in 2023, the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, and the placement of pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters on January 6, 2021. The decision to reinvestigate these cases comes under the direction of Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who cited “potential public corruption” as a driving factor for the renewed probes.

Cocaine Found at Biden’s White House

In July 2023, a small bag of cocaine was discovered in a cubby near the West Wing entrance of the White House, sparking widespread speculation and controversy. The initial investigation, conducted by the Secret Service, concluded without identifying the individual responsible for the substance. At the time, President Joe Biden and his family were away at Camp David, yet then-former President Donald Trump and other Republican figures suggested the drugs could be linked to Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, who has publicly acknowledged past struggles with addiction.

Deputy Director Bongino has claimed to have been in contact with whistleblowers who expressed suspicions that evidence from the cocaine bag could point to someone within Biden’s inner circle. However, no concrete evidence has been presented to support these claims. A recent book by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer alleged that the Secret Service destroyed evidence related to the cocaine, a claim that has fueled calls for a thorough investigation.

Dobbs Decision Leak

The FBI is also revisiting the 2022 leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which signaled the court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade. The leak, which occurred months before the final ruling, was unprecedented in its breach of Supreme Court confidentiality and prompted a wave of political fallout. The Supreme Court’s internal investigation failed to identify the source of the leak, and the FBI’s renewed effort aims to uncover whether the incident involved deliberate misconduct or public corruption.

January 6 Pipe Bombs

The third case under review involves the placement of pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, the same day as the Capitol riot. The devices, which were discovered and safely disarmed, have remained a mystery, with the initial FBI investigation yielding no arrests despite a $500,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrator’s conviction. Bongino has previously suggested the possibility of an “inside job” and has now allocated additional resources to pursue new leads in the case.

