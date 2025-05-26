NYPD Brooklyn South Chief Frank Giordano Visits Boro Park Chaverim Headquarters {PHOTOS & VIDEOS}

On Thursday, NYPD Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Frank Giordano visited the Boro Park Chaverim headquarters, where he was welcomed by coordinators from both the Boro Park and Flatbush divisions.

Chief Giordano was given a full tour of the garage and dispatch center, where he got a close-up look at Chaverim’s operations and the various tools and equipment they use to assist the community daily. Volunteers explained the wide range of calls they handle—everything from car lockouts and flat tires to helping during blackouts, floods, and large-scale events.

The visit gave Chief Giordano a firsthand look at how Chaverim functions behind the scenes and the close working relationship they have with the NYPD. He praised the organization for its commitment and professionalism, noting how helpful their volunteers are in supporting the work of the police and filling in critical gaps when seconds count.

The Chief spent time speaking with the coordinators about recent operations and ways to continue strengthening the partnership between the NYPD and community volunteers.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)