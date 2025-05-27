Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in May After Months of Decline

FILE - Shoppers pass by large-screen televisions on display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Americans’ views of the economy improved in May after five straight months of declines sent consumer confidence to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, largely driven by anxiety over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose 12.3 points in May to 98, up from April’s 85.7, its lowest reading since May 2020.

A measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for their income, business conditions and the job market jumped 17.4 points to 72.8, but remained below 80, which can signal a recession ahead.

The proportion of consumers surveyed saying they think a U.S. recession is coming in the next 12 months also declined from April.

