New COVID-19 Variant NB.1.8.1 Detected in US After Hospitalization Surge in China

A new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, linked to a significant spike in hospitalizations in China, has been detected in the United States, raising concerns among health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant has been identified in multiple states, including New York, California, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii, primarily among international travelers arriving from countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, France, the Netherlands, and Spain.

The strain, first noted in the U.S. in March 2025, is now showing signs of local spread, with cases reported in communities across the country.

In China, the NB.1.8.1 variant has driven a dramatic increase in severe cases, with the proportion of critically ill respiratory patients in hospitals rising from 3.3% to 6.3% over the past month. Emergency room visits testing positive for COVID-19 in Chinese hospitals have also surged, jumping from 7.5% to 16.2%.

In Hong Kong, the variant has fueled a 12-month high in hospitalizations, with 81 severe cases and 30 deaths reported in recent weeks, prompting authorities to reinstate mask-wearing recommendations for public transport and crowded areas.

Taiwan has similarly reported a 78% increase in hospital admissions linked to the variant.

Despite its spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified NB.1.8.1 as a Variant Under Monitoring, noting no evidence that it causes more severe illness than previous strains. Symptoms mirror those of other Omicron subvariants, including sore throat, cough, runny nose, mild fever, gastrointestinal distress, headaches, fatigue, and, in some cases, sleep disturbances and anxiety.

The variant’s increased transmissibility is attributed to its enhanced ability to bind to human cells, though it does not appear to evade vaccine protection significantly.

In the U.S., the CDC has reported fewer than 20 sequences of NB.1.8.1, and overall COVID-19 cases remain low, with a 12% decrease in positive test swabs nationwide. The agency has not yet included the variant in its official COVID Data Tracker due to the low case count, and no corresponding surge in hospitalizations has been observed domestically.

However, experts are closely monitoring the situation, particularly given the variant’s impact in Asia.

The emergence of NB.1.8.1 comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prepares to update COVID-19 vaccines for the 2025-2026 season, with a focus on the LP.8.1 strain, a descendant of the JN.1 variant currently dominant in the U.S.

The FDA’s advisory committee has recommended limiting vaccine access to high-risk groups, such as those over 65 and individuals with underlying conditions, raising concerns about protection against emerging variants like NB.1.8.1.

Health officials urge caution but advise against panic, emphasizing that current vaccines and treatments remain effective. “While NB.1.8.1 is more transmissible, there’s no indication it’s more harmful,” a CDC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)