Rep. Josh Gottheimer Demands Federal Probe Into Linden’s Discrimination Targeting Orthodox Jews

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is urging both the U.S. Department of Justice and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office to investigate what he describes as a “coordinated series of governmental actions” targeting the Chasidic Jewish community in Linden, NJ. The letter comes on the heels of Agudath Israel representatives meeting with Justice Department officials earlier this month to discuss the repeated discrimination Chasidic Jews have been subjected to in Linden, as well as the advocacy group’s public slamming of Linden’s discrimination.

Gottheimer’s letter cites a range of zoning changes, enforcement policies, and public meeting practices that disproportionately and adversely impact Orthodox Jewish families living in the area.

Gottheimer notes in his letter that Linden officials have enacted four major zoning overhauls within the past seven years—each of which impedes the growth and daily religious observance of the Chasidic community. This is in stark contrast to the preceding 35 years, during which the city made no significant zoning adjustments.

Among the most troubling charges is a change in 2017 that increased the minimum lot size for houses of worship from 25,000 to 90,000 square feet—an almost unachievable benchmark within the city limits. Additional ordinances barred property owners from combining smaller parcels to meet the new size requirement, effectively preventing new shuls from being built. These moves followed the city’s own approval of a Chasidic shul just months earlier.

The letter also outlines recent residential zoning proposals that would severely limit the ability of large families—common among Chasidim—to build adequate living spaces. Proposed ordinances would prohibit kitchens and bathrooms in basements, require garages that reduce habitable square footage, and include attic and basement space in overall square footage limits. These changes, Gottheimer asserts, directly interfere with Orthodox Jewish life, including preparation for yomim tovim and the use of mikvaos.

Beyond zoning, the congressman and gubernatorial candidate points to targeted actions in city services. Linden reportedly reversed a long-standing policy allowing families to purchase extra garbage bins—a change enacted after many Chasidic families had made such purchases. School buses serving the Orthodox Jewish community have allegedly been ticketed or rerouted, in some cases with police citing unfounded concerns over road conditions.

Meetings regarding these zoning changes were also scheduled during Pesach, effectively excluding observant Jews from participation. Some Jewish residents who did attend later meetings were denied entry despite available seating, raising concerns of OPMA (Open Public Meetings Act) violations.

The letter references similar legal precedents in Jackson and Woodcliff Lake, where municipalities faced federal action for discriminatory treatment of Orthodox Jews. Gottheimer urges immediate investigation under federal and state laws, including RLUIPA, the Fair Housing Act, and New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination.

The congressman’s call to action concludes with a reminder: religious freedom is a cornerstone of American democracy, and any government effort to marginalize Jews—or any faith group—must be swiftly addressed and corrected.

The Department of Justice has not yet issued a public response.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)