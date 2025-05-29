Favorability Freefall: Democrats Sink Further Behind GOP in Latest Poll

Republicans continue to outperform Democrats in favorability ratings among American voters, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll released this week — a trend that highlights growing dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party as key issues dominate headlines.

The poll shows the GOP holding a net favorability rating of -11 percent, while Democrats trail by 10 points with a net rating of -21 percent. While both parties remain underwater, the gap underscores a persistent advantage for Republicans amid a volatile political climate.

Among respondents, 41 percent expressed a favorable view of the Republican Party, while 52 percent held an unfavorable view. Democrats, by contrast, were viewed favorably by just 36 percent of Americans, with 57 percent expressing unfavorable opinions.

The results mark a continuation of trends observed in recent polling. In late April, Republicans led Democrats by 8 points on favorability, with similar ratings: -11 percent for the GOP and -19 percent for Democrats. The consistency suggests the Republican Party has held steady in public perception while Democrats have struggled to regain ground.

The poll also asked voters about their views of each party’s performance in Congress — revealing even starker divides. Congressional Republicans received a net favorability rating of -10 percent, while congressional Democrats fared considerably worse, with a net rating of -24 percent.

Those figures are similar to data from a mid-May poll that showed Republicans in Congress with a -14 percent net rating, while Democrats scored -23 percent. Though both parties face skepticism from voters, Republicans have managed to stay comparatively ahead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)