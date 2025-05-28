TERROR ON THE PARKWAY: Bus Driver Abandons Wheel With 47 Lakewood Girls Onboard

What began as a routine graduation trip nearly ended in disaster when a bus carrying 47 children and three adults from Rhode Island to Bais Shaindel on River Avenue in Lakewood became the scene of a reckless and terrifying ordeal.

Lakewood Alerts reported the arrest of Xiao Lei Lei Tian, 41, of Philadelphia, PA, who was charged early Wednesday morning with 47 counts of child endangerment and multiple motor vehicle violations following a harrowing high-speed incident on the Garden State Parkway.

According to police, Tian—behind the wheel of a commercial passenger bus—was seen driving erratically at high speeds, swerving between lanes, and using a cell phone while operating the vehicle. In a shocking detail that has since stunned parents and school officials, witnesses say Tian stood up and walked down the aisle of the moving bus, leaving the steering wheel entirely unattended.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported despite the driver’s complete disregard for the safety of his young passengers.

The bus finally came to a halt near the intersection of Cedar Bridge Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood—reportedly because it ran out of gas. An officer who came across the disabled vehicle was informed by occupants of what had transpired, leading to Tian’s immediate arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.