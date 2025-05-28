HISTORIC: 14th Global Siyum HaShas Scheduled For June 6, 2027, At MetLife Stadium

The organizers of Daf Yomi have announced that the 14th Global Siyum HaShas will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2027, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Siyum, which marks the completion of the seven-and-a-half-year Daf Yomi cycle, will be a monumental celebration of the tens of thousands of Jews who have committed to daily learning of Talmud Bavli—early mornings, late nights, in hospital rooms, airport lounges, and everywhere in between.

This moment belongs to them: the maggidei shiur who prepare each daf with precision, the learners who whisper a chazarah between meetings, and the countless wives and children who stood behind them with patience, sacrifice, and pride. It’s a tribute to every drop of sweat and every tear shed over a blatt Gemara.

Organizers say the decision to announce the date this early is intentional—meant to honor those whose dedication to Torah never wavered through life’s trials and triumphs.

The Siyum will recognize not only the learners themselves, but also the families who made their consistency possible. Behind every mesayeim stands a support system—wives who urged, “Go learn, I’ve got this,” and children who waited quietly so Totty could finish his shiur. This Siyum is theirs, too.

More details, including registration and program information, will be released in the coming months (and years). For now, you can mark the date in your calendar.