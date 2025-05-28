HISTORIC: 14th Global Siyum HaShas Scheduled For June 6, 2027, At MetLife Stadium

The organizers of Daf Yomi have announced that the 14th Global Siyum HaShas will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2027, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The Siyum, which marks the completion of the seven-and-a-half-year Daf Yomi cycle, will be a monumental celebration of the tens of thousands of Jews who have committed to daily learning of Talmud Bavli—early mornings, late nights, in hospital rooms, airport lounges, and everywhere in between.
This moment belongs to them: the maggidei shiur who prepare each daf with precision, the learners who whisper a chazarah between meetings, and the countless wives and children who stood behind them with patience, sacrifice, and pride. It’s a tribute to every drop of sweat and every tear shed over a blatt Gemara.
Organizers say the decision to announce the date this early is intentional—meant to honor those whose dedication to Torah never wavered through life’s trials and triumphs.
The Siyum will recognize not only the learners themselves, but also the families who made their consistency possible. Behind every mesayeim stands a support system—wives who urged, “Go learn, I’ve got this,” and children who waited quietly so Totty could finish his shiur. This Siyum is theirs, too.
More details, including registration and program information, will be released in the coming months (and years). For now, you can mark the date in your calendar.
One Response
getting this many yidden togethor is a complex feat , dif. ages want to see dif points stressed so here are a few of one regular guy i’ve happily attended a number bh
1. the dais, gedolim are the focal point and although last time 4 way arch was cute and wanted to make it even lemaseh there was no “rosh” if u went to citifield u saw a huge dais roishem…
2.the constant movement by all the people on the court, floor seats was terribly distracting , again by citifield it was clean grass and u focused
3 yiddish / english i understand both well, but for a big part of klal yisroel speaking their “lang” with all its nuances is important
4. klal yisroel has grown to a point that each shevet can fill a stadium , maybe its better to take 7 stadiums indoors , like barklay, MSG, nassau, fargo… this would allow each program to be tailored their language, their choice of speakers,.. their type of music… length of prog. and people can choose in advance , sefardim , yeshivish , american oilam etc.. it also would make for a shorter entry & exit and ease travel
5 i was ok with the weather … but i do feel it was hard to get in to it ( my chisaron) when you have a coat and gloves – the weather is a huge factor
maariv used to be the highlight!!! not complaining there was a lot of good but many many felt its becoming harder to feel euphoric