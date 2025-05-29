Menachem Lubinsky, Founder Of Kosherfest, Slams Beechnut for Dropping OU Certification

Menachem Lubinsky, founder of Kosherfest and a leading expert in the U.S. kosher food industry, strongly criticized Beechnut Baby Foods for its recent decision to drop its Orthodox Union (OU) kosher certification. Calling the move “extremely disturbing” and “offensive” to kosher consumers, Lubinsky described the decision as “shortsighted” and noted that fewer than 1% of food companies have taken similar steps in the past decade—many of whom later reversed course following backlash.

Lubinsky, who also founded the Kosher Today publication—now a widely followed podcast—questioned whether Beechnut fully understood the scale and growth of the kosher market. He pointed out that kosher consumers tend to have higher birth rates and larger families, making baby food an especially relevant product category.

“More food companies are realizing the value of kosher certification, which has led to more than 400,000 kosher-certified products and an additional 350,000 certified ingredients on the market,” he said.

While Beechnut faces competition from other brands, including those operated by Orthodox Jewish companies, its established name could have benefited from a targeted strategy aimed at the kosher community, where families with 10 or more children are not uncommon.

The Orthodox Union confirmed that it had attempted to persuade Beechnut to reconsider, but those efforts were unsuccessful. With more than 75 full-sized kosher supermarkets and hundreds of kosher stores across the country, Lubinsky warned that Beechnut products may soon vanish from both independent and chain retailers that cater to kosher shoppers.

An estimated 1.2 million Americans consume kosher products regularly, with another 3.5 million doing so occasionally. The kosher food market is currently valued at more than $12 billion annually.

