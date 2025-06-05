Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Is Butter Considered A Type Of Cheese? Must It Be Gevinas Yisroel? | OU Halacha


QUESTION:  Is butter considered a type of cheese? Must it be gevinas Yisroel?

ANSWER: Butter is not subject to the rule of Gevinas Akum. The manufacture of cheese involves the coagulation of milk protein, called casein. Casein can be coagulated by using non-kosher enzymes derived from the stomach flesh of neveilah animals (animals which did not undergo kosher slaughter), which would render the finished product non-kosher. Therefore, Chazal decreed that special onsite supervision is necessary, to ensure that kosher enzymes are used (Avodah Zarah 35b, Shulchan Aruch – Yoreh Deah 115:2).

Butter, however, is made by separating cream (fat) from milk and concentrating it into a solid through the churning process – not through coagulation. Since butter production never involves coagulation, Chazal did not subject butter to the rules of Gevinas Akum.

Nevertheless, butter requires reliable kosher supervision due to issues of cream sourcing, shared equipment, and the frequent presence of starter distillate – a kosher-sensitive flavor commonly added to butter.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FLATBUSH: One Killed In Wall Collapse at T Fusion Kosher Steakhouse

REVEALED: This Is How Israel Is Aiding An Armed Clan In Gaza To Fight Hamas

RARE MOVE: Supreme Court To A-G: “Cease All Involvement In Matters Of Ex-Shin Bet Chief”

“A Government That Treats The Torah With Such Contempt Has No Right To Exist”

After Over 600 Days: Bodies Of 2 Hostages Returned To Israel In Daring Military Op

MAILBAG: Fat Cat Millionaires Want Applause For “Solving” Frum Family Budget Problems They Created

Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks Deportation Of Family Of Terrorist Who Firebombed Jews In Boulder, Colorado

“Who Was Really Running the Country?” — Trump Launches Explosive Probe Into Biden’s White House

NO ENTRY: Trump Signs Sweeping Travel Ban To US Targeting Several High-Risk Countries

HaRav Avraham Yehoshua Soloveitchik: Bochurim Should Not Be Davening In The Zichron Moshe Shtieblach

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network