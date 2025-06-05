FDNY Commissioner Tucker Visits Boro Park Hatzolah, Shomrim, Chaveirim, Misaskim [PHOTOS]

On Thursday, FDNY Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker led a high-level delegation of FDNY officials on a series of visits to key community organizations in Boro Park, aimed at strengthening cooperation and enhancing emergency response coordination.

Commissioner Tucker was joined by Chief of EMS Michael Fields, Brooklyn Borough Commander Joseph Duggan, EMS Brooklyn South Commander Chief Kathleen Knuth, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Jim Harding, Lt. Jonathan Haber—Vice President of the FDNY Ner Tamid Society—and EMS Deputy Chief Yonatan Klein, President of the Ner Tamid Society.

The day began with a visit to Boro Park Hatzolah headquarters, where FDNY leadership met with Hatzolah coordinators to reinforce ties and discuss enhanced collaboration at emergency scenes. They then continued to the Boro Park Shomrim headquarters, where coordinators from both Boro Park and Flatbush Shomrim participated in a meeting focused on interagency communication and safety initiatives.

Commissioner Tucker and his team also visited the Boro Park Chaverim headquarters. There, they toured the organization’s equipment and met with coordinators from Boro Park and Flatbush to better understand their operational role in non-emergency assistance to the community.

Later in the day, the FDNY delegation visited Misaskim headquarters, where they were briefed on the organization’s Yedid program and their critical response efforts following tragedies and crisis incidents within the community.

In a separate engagement, Flatbush Hatzolah hosted FDNY EMS Brooklyn Borough Commander Joseph Duggan for a meeting to further strengthen the working relationship between EMS personnel and volunteer responders who often collaborate at emergency scenes.