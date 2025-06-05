Shin Bet Slams Avigdor Lieberman Over Leak That Its Arming Anti-Hamas Militias In Gaza

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman alleged Thursday that Israel is arming criminal militias in the Gaza Strip to fight Hamas — and neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the Shin Bet issued an outright denial.

Speaking in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet, Lieberman accused the government of transferring weapons to “criminals and offenders who identify with ISIS,” claiming the move was ordered directly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He further asserted that the operation may have bypassed cabinet approval and questioned how much senior defense officials, including the IDF Chief of Staff, knew about the alleged arms transfers.

“This was done with the knowledge of the head of the Shin Bet,” Lieberman said. “But I don’t know to what extent the Chief of Staff was aware.”

When asked for a response, the Prime Minister’s Office did not directly address the allegation. Instead, it issued a vague statement: “Israel is working to defeat Hamas through various means, as recommended by all heads of the security establishment.”

The Shin Bet did not confirm or deny the existence of such a program but fiercely condemned Liberman’s remarks, calling them “a serious and dangerous leak.”

“There appear to be no limits to the cynicism and populism for the sake of self-promotion and narrow political ambitions,” the agency said in a rare public rebuke. “These statements must be a glaring red line for anyone who cares about the security of the state. They harm, first and foremost, our soldiers and put our hostages at risk.”

The agency added that Israel’s interest is to avoid endangering the lives of its soldiers, opting instead to “use other means whenever possible.”

According to KAN’s reporting, weapons have indeed been transferred to rival factions inside Gaza that oppose Hamas rule. These groups reportedly received the arms to help them resist the terror group’s dominance.

When pressed again by KAN for comment on the arms transfers, the Shin Bet declined to respond.

