TRAGEDY IN WOODMERE: Louis Meshonek Z”L Niftar in Horrific Car Accident, Wife Moderately Injured

A tragic accident in the heart of the Five Towns on Friday morning claimed the life of Louis Meshonek z”l, a retired NYPD detective and beloved local, after his vehicle overturned at the intersection of Howard Avenue and West Broadway in Woodmere.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. and left Mr. Meshonek z”l, approximately 70 years old, pinned alongside his wife inside the vehicle. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where Hatzalah Paramedics began providing advanced life support as firefighters worked urgently to extract the couple from the wreckage.

Mr. Meshonek was confirmed to be in traumatic arrest while still entrapped, and despite life-saving efforts, he was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

Louis Meshonek Z”L was a respected former member of the NYPD’s 100 Precinct and, in recent years, had served as a security officer at the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach (HALB).

The Achiezer Organization was on-site, assisting the Nassau County Police Department and Medical Examiner to ensure proper kavod hames.

His wife remains hospitalized in moderate condition. A name for Tehillim will be added when it becomes available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

