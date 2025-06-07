CHAOS IN CALI: National Guard Deployed as Immigration Protests Erupt into Violence in Los Angeles

Los Angeles descended into chaos Saturday as violent protests over federal immigration raids spiraled into full-blown street battles, prompting the U.S. government to deploy the National Guard and slam city officials for their stunning failure to maintain order.

Federal agents clad in riot gear clashed with hundreds of demonstrators in Paramount, California, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids sparked widespread outrage. Tear gas canisters exploded, flash-bang grenades echoed through the streets, and videos showed protestors hurling rocks, igniting fires, and even torching an American flag outside a Home Depot.

Acting ICE Director Tom Homan announced on Fox News that the National Guard would be brought in to support overwhelmed federal agents. “We’re going to push back on these people and we’re going to enforce the law,” Homan said bluntly.

Federal officials accused the LAPD of taking over two hours to respond to the escalating violence which began Friday, when immigration agents were swarmed during a series of workplace raids. According to DHS, nearly 1,000 rioters defaced buildings, slashed law enforcement tires, and physically attacked officers — acts they linked to anti-ICE rhetoric from local leaders.

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Mayor [Karen] Bass and Governor [Gavin] Newsom must call for it to end.”

DHS reported a 413% spike in assaults on ICE agents since President Trump resumed office in January. Over 100 undocumented immigrants have been detained in the current LA operations, including alleged gang members and individuals with prior convictions for drug trafficking, robbery, and child cruelty.

Protestors blocked federal buses, lit fires in the streets, and graffitied “KILL ICE” and other anti-government slogans across buildings. Video footage circulating online showed scenes that resembled a war zone, with agents in gas masks holding their lines against surging crowds.

Predictably, leftist local officials blasted the raids as fearmongering. “These tactics sow terror in our communities,” Mayor Bass said.

The ACLU accused the administration of detaining “hundreds” of migrants, including minors. Federal officials denied the number, but acknowledged 118 arrests as of Saturday.

As of press time, at least 44 protestors had been arrested, with more confrontations expected as federal enforcement continues and tensions remain high across the city.

