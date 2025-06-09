Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH THIS: A Monumental Simchas HaTorah: ALS Patient Reb Sruly Schubert Writes Sefer Using ONLY HIS EYES


While tens of thousands gathered to celebrate kavod haTorah at the Adirei HaTorah event, a profoundly unique and awe-inspiring maamad for Torah unfolded in a Brooklyn home. This celebration marked the completion and publication of a sefer on Chumash—not an ordinary sefer, but a masterpiece written by Reb Yisroel (Sruly) Schubert, who, despite battling the devastating effects of ALS, typed every word using only his eyes.

For the past three years, the Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Elya Brudny, has delivered a weekly Thursday night vaad at the Schubert home, rarely missing a session. Following the Rosh Yeshiva’s divrei Torah, Reb Sruly shares his own dvar Torah, painstakingly typing each letter with his eyes in an extraordinary display of mesiras nefesh. Crafting a single paragraph can take hours, yet Reb Sruly’s dedication remains unshakable.

Each day, Reb Sruly immerses himself in Torah, learning with chavrusos and studying independently with remarkable hasmadah. He dives into hundreds of seforim, tackles complex sugyos, and records his insights for his weekly vaad. What began as a weekly email titled “Takfu Shel Kohen” (Reb Sruly is a Kohen) has now culminated in a published sefer, a testament to his incredible siyata dishmaya and relentless effort.

The event was graced by the presence of Harav Elya Brudny, the Schubert family’s rov, Harav Lipa Geldwerth, and Reb Sruly’s closest friends and family, all united in this Simchas HaTorah. Divrei bracha were delivered by Rav Brudny and Rav Geldwerth, followed by a deeply moving drasha from Reb Sruly himself, pre-typed on his computer and played for the attendees. The room was filled with emotion, and not a dry eye remained as the crowd erupted in song and dance to celebrate this monumental achievement.

Reb Sruly’s story is a wellspring of chizuk and inspiration. For anyone feeling overwhelmed or doubting their strength, his example—captured in the attached videos—serves as a powerful reminder of what is possible through unwavering dedication to Torah. Reb Sruly Schubert is nothing short of a living inspiration to all who encounter him.

