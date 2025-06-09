Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Trump Says Tom Homan Should Arrest California Gov. Newsom


President Donald Trump weighed in Monday on the war of words between his Border Czar Tom Homan and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Newsom addressed Homan’s vows to arrest anyone interfering with ICE operations on Saturday, including, he said, California Democrats. Newsom and Trump officials exchanged barbs all weekend after Trump federalized and deployed the California National Guard in Los Angeles amid violent anti-ICE protests.

In an interview with MSNBC, Newsom said, “Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy. You know, I don’t give a (expletive removed), but I care about my community. I care about this community. The (expletive) are they doing? These guys need to grow up. They need to stop, and we need to push back. And I’m sorry to be so clear, but that kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Trump was asked by a report on the White House lawn if Homan should arrest Newsom.“Gavin Newsom is, he’s daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?” asked Fox News’s Peter Doocy.

“I would do it if I was Tom, I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing,” Trump replied, adding:

He’s done a terrible job, look– I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent. Everybody knows. All you have to do is look at the little railroad he’s building. It’s about a hundred times over budget. We’re putting a flagpole over there. Under budget. I always do under budget

  1. What a worthless moron! He has a power to order things like arrests and troop deployments. He is posturing in front of the media Instead of exercising authority. Oh, I forgot, you have to take responsibility first, and he isn’t accustomed to it.

