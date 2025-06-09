Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Endorses Cuomo For Mayor

Disgraced NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, candidate for Mayor of New York City, today received the endorsement of the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC). The FJCC joins the Sephardic Community Federation, Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance, the Bobov community in Borough Park, and Crown Jewish United and the Crown Heights PAC, in backing Cuomo’s bid.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, and I want to thank FJCC Chair Josh Mehlman for his partnership,” Governor Cuomo said.

“Our Orthodox community has experienced trauma unlike any other, from surging hate crimes and antisemitism to the unspeakable targeted attacks we saw in Washington, DC and in Denver. With the most crucial election of our lifetimes, we need a proven leader who will not just pay lip service and talk about fighting antisemitism but actually do it. I’ve enjoyed the dialog with the leaders at FJCC and look forward to working with them as Mayor to make life better for Jews and New Yorkers. As Governor, I increased security at synagogues and successfully signed the first in the nation anti-BDS law. As Mayor, I will take action to ensure that Jewish New Yorkers are not victims because of what they believe, how they practice their faith, how they dress or where they live.”

[MAILBAG: Why Are Our “Leaders” Betraying Us And Embracing Antisemitism-Fanning Andrew Cuomo?]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)