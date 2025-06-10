Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PHOTOS: Hatzalah and NYPD Hold Strategic Meeting to Strengthen Emergency Response Coordination


Senior NYPD leadership and Hatzalah coordinators from across New York City gathered on Monday for a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening emergency response and communication between the two vital organizations.

The meeting, hosted by NYPD Transportation under the leadership of Chief Obe, brought together top officials from Highway Patrol, Traffic Control, and other emergency service divisions alongside Hatzalah coordinators and police liaisons from Williamsburg, Boro Park, Staten Island, Queens, Far Rockaway, and Manhattan.

Also present were the chiefs of the NYPD’s Highway Division and heads of the Collision Investigation Squad (CIS), facilitating deeper relationships with Misaskim and Hatzalah in the process.

During the meeting, NYPD Chief of Department John Chell spoke of the decades-long relationship between the NYPD and Hatzalah, calling it “a model of cooperation” and expressing appreciation for Hatzalah’s coordination at recent accident scenes and their unwavering support of NYPD officers in the field.

Chief Obe also facilitated a dedicated session with Brooklyn’s traffic command leadership to ensure smoother coordination and faster response times in high-traffic situations.

Additionally, there was a collaborative effort to modernize and synchronize emergency maps and data systems used by both agencies – a step that will significantly enhance dispatch efficiency and accuracy. This initiative builds on Hatzalah’s recent upgrades to its dispatch and communications infrastructure.

In a short statement given to YWN, Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, CEO of Hatzalah said “I want to express my appreciation to the NYPD Chief of Department, as well as the Patrol and Community Affairs teams, for their presence and unwavering support at the meeting”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BATEI MEDRASH AND BALLOT BOXES: Orthodox Jewish Voters Across New Jersey Urged To Vote In Critical Primary Day Elections

President Herzog’s Request & HaRav Dovid Yosef’s Response

FM Sa’ar Slams UK’s Decision To Sanction Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

EXPLOITING CHILDREN: 13-Year-Old Israeli Arrested For Acting For Iran

NEW DETAILS: Suspect In Arson Of Rav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul Is Jewish

COWARD: Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Refusing To Watch Oct. 7 Footage

In First, Israeli Navy Carries Out Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

“Dark Day”: Agudath Israel Decries Passage of Assisted Suicide in New York

“Greater Danger Than Iran”: Rav Dov Landau, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Demand IDF Draft Resolution, Threaten to Dissolve Knesset on Wednesday

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei HaTorah 2025 – Photos By Yissochar Dunoff

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network