PHOTOS: Hatzalah and NYPD Hold Strategic Meeting to Strengthen Emergency Response Coordination

Senior NYPD leadership and Hatzalah coordinators from across New York City gathered on Monday for a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening emergency response and communication between the two vital organizations.

The meeting, hosted by NYPD Transportation under the leadership of Chief Obe, brought together top officials from Highway Patrol, Traffic Control, and other emergency service divisions alongside Hatzalah coordinators and police liaisons from Williamsburg, Boro Park, Staten Island, Queens, Far Rockaway, and Manhattan.

Also present were the chiefs of the NYPD’s Highway Division and heads of the Collision Investigation Squad (CIS), facilitating deeper relationships with Misaskim and Hatzalah in the process.

During the meeting, NYPD Chief of Department John Chell spoke of the decades-long relationship between the NYPD and Hatzalah, calling it “a model of cooperation” and expressing appreciation for Hatzalah’s coordination at recent accident scenes and their unwavering support of NYPD officers in the field.

Chief Obe also facilitated a dedicated session with Brooklyn’s traffic command leadership to ensure smoother coordination and faster response times in high-traffic situations.

Additionally, there was a collaborative effort to modernize and synchronize emergency maps and data systems used by both agencies – a step that will significantly enhance dispatch efficiency and accuracy. This initiative builds on Hatzalah’s recent upgrades to its dispatch and communications infrastructure.

In a short statement given to YWN, Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, CEO of Hatzalah said “I want to express my appreciation to the NYPD Chief of Department, as well as the Patrol and Community Affairs teams, for their presence and unwavering support at the meeting”.

