CHATASI, AVISI, PASHATI: Elon Musk Apologizes, Says He Went “Too Far” In Attacks Against Former Ally Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk issued a rare public mea culpa Wednesday, admitting that his social media attacks on President Donald Trump last week had crossed the line.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on his platform X, just days after igniting a firestorm by suggesting that Trump was named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files and had suppressed their release. Musk also endorsed calls for Trump’s impeachment, urging his removal in favor of Vice President J.D. Vance — a post that has since been deleted.

The clash between the world’s richest man and the most powerful political figure in America spiraled last week into a full-blown war of words, with Trump slamming Musk’s behavior and Musk deriding Trump’s tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination.”

Trump, when asked on Sunday if his once-warm relationship with Musk was salvageable, responded bluntly: “I would assume so, yeah.”

In an interview with a New York Post podcast published early Wednesday, Trump said: “Look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. …He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.”

Musk’s tone has noticeably shifted since his attacks on the president. In a conciliatory olive branch, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO voiced staunch support for Trump’s controversial deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to ongoing riots — a move that earned him praise from right-wing commentators and may signal an attempt to restore his standing with the White House.

But the damage may already be done. With Trump allies enraged and Musk’s posts drawing international headlines, the tech mogul finds himself in uncharted political territory — navigating the fallout of a feud that could have implications for his business empire and political ambitions alike.

