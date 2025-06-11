Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY: Two-Year-Old Einikle Of South Fallsburg Rosh Yeshiva Killed in Accident


In a heartbreaking tragedy, the Yeshiva of South Fallsburg community is mourning the loss of a 19-month-old child who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The child, Yaakov Yisroel Jurkansky, is an einikel of Hagaon Harav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva of South Fallsburg, and a son of Reb Reuven Jurkanski.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Estate Drive and Laurel Park Road in the Catskills. Catskills Hatzolah paramedics responded swiftly, doing everything in their power to save the young child’s life. Tragically, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the child was Niftar.

Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes are on the scene, ensuring proper kavod hames for the niftar. Details regarding the levaya will be shared with the community as soon as they become available.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



