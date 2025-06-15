Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MOLDOVA: Dozens Of Jewish Kevarim Desecrated With Nazi Symbols Amid Sharp Rise In Antisemitism


Against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Iran and escalating tensions across the Middle East, the Jewish community in Moldova has reported a series of troubling events over the weekend in the capital, Chisinau.

Over Shabbos, members of the community discovered that dozens of kivrei Yisroel in the Chisinau Jewish cemetery had been vandalized in what appears to be a deliberate and malicious act. This incident is part of a broader uptick in antisemitic incidents across the country in recent days.

Among the deeply troubling occurrences: verbal harassment and threats directed at Yidden in public, antisemitic graffiti defacing the outer wall of a shul, and the inclusion of distorted and revisionist Holocaust content in a newly published state-sanctioned history textbook.

Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman, Chief Rabbi of Moldova and a talmid chacham who has faithfully served the local community for decades, said the events are part of a troubling trend sweeping across Europe.

“As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, we’re unfortunately witnessing an alarming surge in antisemitism,” said Rabbi Zaltzman. “This hatred is spilling over far beyond the region, and Moldova, too, is feeling its effects.”

“The recent acts of grave desecration, coupled with attempts to rewrite the truth of the Holocaust rachmana litzlan, are not just attacks on the Jewish people—they are attacks on the very dignity of human society.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Stuck Abroad As War Predicted To Last Weeks

FOCUS ON FORDOW: Israel’s Iran Operation Faces Critical Test Deep Underground

SUBHUMAN: Neturei Karta’s Yisroel Dovid Weiss Condemns Israel’s Strikes On Iran

NETANYAHU ON FOX: PM Confirms Elimination of Iran’s Top Spy Chiefs in Tehran

HY’D: IDF Releases Name of Body of Hostage Rescued Last Week

Israeli Strikes Have Killed at Least 14 Iranian Nuclear Scientists Since Friday

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 4-Year-Old Golda Eisenbach A”H, Niftar After Being Struck By Drunk Driver

Netanyahu Visits Site Of Attack In Bat Yam: “Iran Will Pay For Deliberately Targeting Civilians”

Haifa Oil Refinery Damaged In Iranian Missile Barrage

Suitcases & Trucks: How The Mossad Smuggled Drone Parts Into Iran

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network