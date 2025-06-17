New York City Comptroller And Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Arrested at Immigration Court [VIDEO]

New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by federal agents on Tuesday at an immigration court in Lower Manhattan while escorting an individual out of a courtroom at 26 Federal Plaza.

According to reports, Lander was observing immigration hearings and had stated his intention to “accompany” individuals exiting the courthouse to prevent their detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While walking arm-in-arm with a man whose immigration case had reportedly been dismissed pending appeal, Lander was approached by federal agents, some wearing masks and tactical vests. Videos show Lander repeatedly asking to see a judicial warrant as agents attempted to separate him from the individual.

“I’m not obstructing, I’m standing right here in the hallway,” Lander said as he was handcuffed. “You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant.” Agents then escorted Lander into an elevator, and he was detained on the 10th floor of the federal building, where ICE typically holds apprehended migrants. The individual Lander was accompanying was also detained.

Lander’s campaign spokesperson, Dora Pekec, issued a statement: “While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing, and we are monitoring the situation closely.” Lander’s wife, Meg Barnette, spoke at a press conference outside the courthouse, calling the incident “shocking and unacceptable” and asserting that it was “not the rule of law.” She noted that a member of Lander’s NYPD security detail accompanied him during the detention.

Fellow far-left Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani condemned the arrest on X, stating, “This is fascism and all New Yorkers must speak in one voice. Release him now.” Former Governor Andrew Cuomo called it “extreme thuggery of Trump’s ICE out of control,” while City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams labeled it an “abuse of power.”

The specific charges against Lander remain unclear, though some reports indicate he may face allegations of assaulting an ICE officer or obstructing proceedings. ICE and the FBI have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Lander, a progressive advocate for police reform and affordable housing, is one of nine candidates in the Democratic mayoral primary, with early voting underway ahead of the June 24 election.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)