Homeland Security Warns: Iranian-Backed Cyberattacks and Terror Plots Could Hit U.S. Following U.S. Bombings

In this photo provided by Doug Brown, agents from different components of the Department of Homeland Security are deployed to protect a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Doug Brown via AP)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin on Sunday, warning that the ongoing conflict with Iran has significantly increased the threat environment across the United States.

According to the bulletin, low-level cyberattacks targeting American networks are likely in the coming days, particularly from pro-Iranian hacktivist groups and cyber actors aligned with the Iranian regime. Officials also caution that Iran has a history of attempting to target U.S. government officials it holds responsible for past military actions, including the January 2020 killing of an Iranian commander.

The bulletin further warns that the risk of violence within the U.S. could rise if Iranian leaders issue a religious decree encouraging retaliatory attacks on American soil. Authorities are also concerned about the possibility of individuals or small extremist groups acting independently in response to the rising tensions.

“Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment,” the bulletin notes, adding that the ongoing military conflict between Israel and Iran could inspire U.S.-based extremists to plot additional attacks.

The advisory urges heightened vigilance and coordination among law enforcement and the public, particularly as the geopolitical situation continues to evolve.

