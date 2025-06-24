Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tropical Storm Andrea, First Of Atlantic Hurricane Season, Has Formed

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Andrea, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Andrea was located 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Azores, forecasters said. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph (65 mph) and the cyclone was traveling east-northeast at 17 mph (28 mph).

The tropical storm is expected to be short-lived. Andrea was forecast to weaken Tuesday night and dissipate by Wednesday night.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and the hurricane center said there are no hazards affecting land. Andrea was projected to continue moving to the east-northeast through Wednesday.

With warmer than normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to five reaching major status with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kph).

The Pacific Ocean has already had several named storms this year, including Hurricane Erick that struck in southern Mexico.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“Extraordinary And Historic”: Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize After Achieving Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Report: Police Took Iranian Rabbanim & Chazanim For Questioning

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED? Pentagon Intel Contradicts Trump, Says Iran’s Nuclear Program Delayed But Not “Obliterated”

Iran’s Nuclear Chief Vows To Rebuild Its Shattered Nuke Ambitions

IDF Lifts Nationwide Restrictions, Country Returns to Full Activity – Except Gaza Border Area

HY”D: Three Victims of Be’er Sheva Missile Strike Identified, Including IDF Soldier and His Mother

Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

With 14 Scientists Assassinated, Israel Hopes to Freeze Iran’s Nuclear Progress for Years

VICIOUS ASSAULT IN BORO PARK; Suspect Arrested Thanks to Shomrim and NYPD Response {VIDEO}

Trump Lashes Out At Israel, Iran, Mainstream Media; Warns Jewish State After Iran Breaks Ceasefire: “DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS!”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network