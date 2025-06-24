Tropical Storm Andrea, First Of Atlantic Hurricane Season, Has Formed

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Andrea was located 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Azores, forecasters said. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph (65 mph) and the cyclone was traveling east-northeast at 17 mph (28 mph).

The tropical storm is expected to be short-lived. Andrea was forecast to weaken Tuesday night and dissipate by Wednesday night.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and the hurricane center said there are no hazards affecting land. Andrea was projected to continue moving to the east-northeast through Wednesday.

With warmer than normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don’t think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to five reaching major status with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kph).

The Pacific Ocean has already had several named storms this year, including Hurricane Erick that struck in southern Mexico.

(AP)