HISTORIC SCANDAL: Top Biden Aide Admits She Authorized Autopen Signatures — But Didn’t Know Who Was Approving Them

A former top aide to President Joe Biden testified under oath Tuesday that she was authorized to direct the use of an autopen to sign critical presidential documents — but claimed she had no knowledge of who in Biden’s inner circle was giving final clearance for the signatures.

Neera Tanden, the former White House Domestic Policy Council director and one of Biden’s most senior advisors during the early years of his presidency, appeared for a closed-door, five-hour interview before the House Oversight Committee. The panel is investigating concerns over Biden’s mental fitness and the extent to which he personally executed the duties of his office.

According to sources familiar with the testimony, Tanden told lawmakers that while she directed autopen signatures for official documents — including pardons and memos — she was largely in the dark about who ultimately approved their use. She testified that the approval system was inherited from previous administrations but acknowledged she did not know who made the final decisions to affix the president’s signature in his absence.

“She described a shadowy process,” one source told Fox News. “Memos were sent up the chain, approvals came back — but she didn’t know who was pulling the trigger.”

Tanden, who served as both senior advisor and staff secretary between 2021 and 2023, admitted to having limited interaction with Biden himself and said she never personally discussed his mental or physical health with anyone — even in the wake of his heavily criticized debate performance last summer.

Pressed by lawmakers to name any officials she may have discussed Biden’s capacity with, Tanden responded “no” to each, including when presented with a list of top aides and confidants, according to a source in the room.

Tanden declined to answer questions from reporters upon arriving at the Capitol but made a brief statement after her interview concluded. “I answered every question, was pleased to discuss my public service, and it was a thorough process,” she said. “I’m glad I answered everyone’s questions.”

When asked if there had been any coordinated effort to conceal Biden’s condition from the public, Tanden said firmly, “Absolutely not.”

Her testimony comes as the Oversight Committee prepares to interview several additional key figures from Biden’s inner circle, including former White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been subpoenaed. Also expected to appear: Anthony Bernal, senior advisor to former First Lady Jill Biden; Annie Tomasini, Biden’s former deputy chief of staff; and Ashley Williams, former deputy director of Oval Office operations.

Republicans on the committee are also pushing to question former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and longtime communications advisor Anita Dunn.

The inquiry centers on growing concerns — from both lawmakers and the public — about whether President Biden had full control over his office or if a network of aides has assumed de facto authority in critical matters.

With the investigation intensifying, GOP leaders say the testimony so far points to a troubling lack of transparency inside the Biden White House.

“This isn’t just about the autopen,” one senior Oversight member said. “It’s about whether the President of the United States is actually the one calling the shots.”

