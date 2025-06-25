Toronto Turns Out with Unprecedented Support for Keren Olam Hatorah [PHOTOS]

The second to last stop of Keren Olam Hatorah’s monumental campaign took place in Toronto on Monday. Departing from Lakewood to Toronto at daybreak following Shacharis, the delegation included Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Dovid Cohen, Rav Malkiel Kotler, and Rav Yosef Chevroni. They were joined by senior organizers of the campaign, including R’ Reuven Wolf, R’ Shimon Glick, R’ Baruch Jeremias, and R’ Yitzchok Rokowsky—each of whom have crisscrossed North America on behalf of the Keren.

Their first stop in Toronto was at the home of R’ Ariel Mashiyev, who warmly welcomed the delegation. Mr. Tzvi Belsky, the CEO of Keren Olam Hatorah, shared a remarkable detail: R’ Mashiyev had never been solicited for support. Instead, he approached the Keren on his own the previous year, giving a substantial donation unprompted. “This year, he increased his support even further,” Mr. Belsky noted, “and such generosity, the Midrash says, brings Hashem’s rachmanus upon all of Klal Yisroel.”

The delegation continued to the home of R’ Shimshi Gross, where Rav Dovid Cohen spoke. Quoting Chazal, he said, “In the generation when Mashiach will come, there will be increasing opposition to talmidei chachamim and decrees upon decrees. This is chevlei Mashiach. In galus, we have no refuge but the Torah.”

The gathering was further uplifted by the presence of Harav Don Segal shlit”a, who addressed the group via video. “Supporting Keren Olam HaTorah is the call of the hour,” Rav Don declared. “Those who take part in this effort will be zocheh to immense siyata d’Shmaya, in both gashmiyus and ruchniyus.”

Further visits followed at the homes of R’ Ben Zion Heitner, R’ Dennis Cohen, and R’ Yaakov Kaplan. At each stop, the Gedolim engaged in conversations with their hosts, offering brachos and expressing appreciation for their communal involvement.

At the Kaplan residence, Rav Moshe Hillel note that “Limud haTorah strengthens emunah, and that elevates kevod Shamayim in the world.” Rav Dovid Cohen added, “This entire journey is for kevod haTorah. And when hosts open their homes in honor of Torah, they become its partners.”

At the home of R’ Barry Reichmann, Rav Moshe Hillel invoked the Midrash that “no one was zocheh Torah unless they were moser nefesh for it.” He explained, “Yissachar sacrifices to learn. Zevulun sacrifices to give beyond what seems possible. That, too, is mesirus nefesh l’kavod Shamayim.”

The final private meeting was held at the home of R’ Bentzi Friedman.

The campaign concluded with a community-wide asifah attended by thousands. After an electrifying address by Rav Ephraim Wachsman, speaking at the maamad, Rav Moshe Hillel delivered a stirring message: “Our goal in life is to ascend—to rise in madreigah, not remain static. A decline in Torah in Eretz Yisroel would be a tragedy not only for us, but for the Ribbono Shel Olam. Our mission now is to rise higher.”

Rav Dovid Cohen added: “Chazal tell us that to be spared from chevlei Mashiach, one must engage in Torah and chessed. Torah is the light that upholds Klal Yisroel. Those who support Torah in Eretz Yisroel will merit to greet Mashiach bimheirah b’yameinu, Amen.”