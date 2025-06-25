“Big Announcements Coming”: Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff Says New Nations Poised to Join Abraham Accords

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed on Wednesday that additional countries are expected to join the Abraham Accords in the near future.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Witkoff said, “We think we have big announcements on countries coming into the Abraham Accords,” though he did not name which nations may be involved.

Witkoff also addressed ongoing talks with Iranian officials regarding their nuclear program. “There’s a strong sense that Iran is ready,” he said, expressing optimism about reaching a broader peace agreement.

According to Witkoff, the current negotiations are centered on establishing a civilian nuclear program in Iran—but with one major condition: “It cannot have enrichment.”

He made clear that any return to uranium enrichment by Tehran would be a dealbreaker. “It is a red line if Iran tries nuclear enrichment again,” he stated.

