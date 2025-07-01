MAILBAG: Saluting R’ Itche Meir Greenwald and Bais Faiga – Pioneers of Affordable Wedding Halls

I am filled with admiration and respect for the askonim and baalei battim who have invested countless hours and significant resources to build two new halls in Lakewood, providing a valuable option for those who prefer affordable chassunas rather than spending exorbitant sums on a five-hour wedding.

At the same time, it is only fair to acknowledge and express deep hakaras hatov to the existing halls and caterers in Lakewood who have been offering affordable chassuna packages for many years — far below the standard market rates. Foremost among them is Bais Faiga, together with Greenwald Caterers, who for the past 30 years have hosted thousands of weddings at unbelievably low prices. For most of those years, this was achieved without outside subsidies or wealthy donors. R’ Itche Meir Greenwald has been catering these weddings from the very beginning, operating on a minimal profit, motivated not by status or askonus, but by a desire to serve the community.

It is also important to note that the Bais Faiga/Ateres Chana chassuna packages, as well as other affordable options in Lakewood, include music, photography, videography, beautifully arranged artificial flowers, and a kallah’s bouquet as part of their offerings.

In closing, I want to extend my heartfelt wishes of hatzlacha to the new halls and a sincere tizku l’mitzvos to everyone involved. My greatest hope is that the mosdos who rely on the rental of their chassuna halls to make their mortgage payments will not be negatively impacted by these new initiatives.

Signed,

A.S.

