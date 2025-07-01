Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYC Sees Historic Lows in Shootings as Major Crime Falls Citywide


Major crime across New York City continued its downward trend in the second quarter of 2025, with murders, burglaries, robberies, and felony assaults all showing declines, according to new NYPD data released Tuesday.

Overall, the seven major crime categories declined by 3.46% compared to the same period last year, with murders down nearly 14%, burglaries falling 7.8%, robberies down 7.1%, and felony assaults dropping 2.3%. Transit crime also declined, dipping 6.4% year-over-year in June and 1.1% for the quarter.

“So far this year, we’ve had 100 fewer shootings compared to the same period last year,” Mayor Eric Adams told reporters. “And when you compare this six-month period to the same period in 2021, right before we came into office, shootings are down astronomically — 54%.”

June alone saw citywide shootings fall nearly 30%, down to 75 incidents from 107 in June of last year. Shooting incidents in the second quarter declined 22.4% year-over-year, dropping from 255 to 198.

“In the first six months of the year, New York City saw the lowest number of shooting victims and shooting incidents in recorded history,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. “Records like this don’t happen by chance — they happen because of strategy, precision, and the relentless work of your NYPD officers.”

Mayor Adams noted the summer months traditionally bring challenges for crime prevention and described the department’s “summer safety plan” as a critical component of maintaining progress.

“Everyone knows when you’re into summer, you’re dealing with a whole summer safety plan,” Adams said. “You’re dealing with a whole shift in policing. We’re all concerned about the month of June.”

