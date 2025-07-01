Trump Threatens To Arrest Mamdani: “We Don’t Need A Communist In This Country”

President Trump on Tuesday threatened to arrest New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani if he refuses to cooperate with federal immigration authorities seeking to detain undocumented immigrants.

Trump’s comments come as he has repeatedly attacked Mamdani, labeling him a communist and suggesting he would pull federal funding from the city if Mamdani were to win the general election.

During a press briefing, Trump was asked about Mamdani’s vow — made during his primary victory speech — to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from conducting deportations in New York City.

“Well then, we’ll have to arrest him,” Trump said.

“We don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation,” he added. “We send him money. We send him all the things that he needs to run a government.”

Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary last week, pledged to use his office to prevent what he described as “masked ICE agents” from deporting New Yorkers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)