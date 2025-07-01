Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

REMEMBER THEM? Australian Nurses Who Threatened To Murder Jewish Patients Get 2-Year Bans


Two Australian nurses who threatened to murder Israeli patients in a widely circulated video earlier this year have been barred from working under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) for the next two years, officials announced.

The pair, identified as Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, were suspended from their roles in February after the shocking footage emerged and provoked outrage across Australia and around the world. Both now face federal charges and are scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

The incident came to light after Israeli social media influencer Max Veifer published a video chat with the two nurses on February 12. During the conversation, after Veifer revealed he was Israeli, Nadir told him, “I’m so upset that you’re Israeli… eventually you’re going to get killed and go to [hell].”

Abu Lebdeh went further, declaring she would refuse to treat Israeli patients and instead would kill them. Nadir, gesturing menacingly, claimed he had already sent numerous “Israeli dogs” visiting the hospital to “Jahannam,” using the Arabic word for Islamic hell.

The threats drew swift condemnation from Jewish organizations, medical associations, and Australian politicians, who denounced the nurses’ conduct as dangerous, hateful, and incompatible with their professional oaths.

Under the ban, neither individual may provide any medical or disability-related services funded through the NDIS, which covers Australians under 65 living with significant or permanent disabilities.

Federal prosecutors confirmed that both defendants have been separately charged with offenses relating to threats of violence and hate speech.

