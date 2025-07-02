Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Stephen Miller Blasts Elon Musk as GOP Outsider Over Opposition to Trump’s Spending Bill

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller tore into tech billionaire Elon Musk on Fox News Tuesday night, dismissing him as an “outside voice” whose views hold no sway over Republicans rallying behind President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending bill.

Miller’s remarks came after Fox host Laura Ingraham pressed him about Musk’s growing threats to primary Republicans who campaigned on fiscal restraint but ultimately backed what Trump calls his “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Musk, furious over what he describes as reckless spending, has publicly vowed to target those lawmakers.

Miller fired back with a forceful defense of the bill, claiming it represents “the largest spending cut in American history” alongside “the largest tax cut, welfare reform, and border security package” ever passed. He insisted the bill will allow authorities to deport “millions upon millions of invaders,” and painted opposition to the measure as tantamount to endorsing fraud, waste, and a massive tax increase on American families.

“To oppose this bill is to support the invasion,” Miller said, echoing Trump’s hardline immigration rhetoric. “To oppose this bill is to support continued giveaways and freebies to cheaters and scam artists.”

Miller went on to blast Musk directly, saying: “They are not going to listen to an outside voice that does not represent the interests of the American people or the Republican Party.”

With the Senate approving the measure earlier Tuesday, Miller predicted the House would quickly follow suit, brushing aside Musk’s interventions as irrelevant. “The House is going to rally behind President Trump to pass this bill for America,” he said.

