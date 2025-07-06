BPJCC to Open Expansive New Community Center in the Heart of Boro Park

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council (BPJCC) is preparing to open a brand-new community center in the heart of Boro Park to meet the neighborhood’s growing demand for services. With its current headquarters at 1310 46th Street operating at full capacity, the new location—situated near the Metropolitan Commercial Bank on 13th Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets—will offer expanded space and programming for the community.

“For decades, the BPJCC has been here for the klal—helping thousands navigate everything from SNAP and health insurance to immigration, legal assistance, and job placement,” said Avi Greenstein, CEO of BPJCC, telling YWN. “But we’ve completely outgrown our current space. Every inch is being used daily, and we simply cannot accommodate the full scope of what Boro Park really needs.”

The new center will allow BPJCC to broaden its range of services and host programs previously limited by space. “We’re planning to expand our workforce training to include courses in QuickBooks, graphic design, marketing, e-commerce, and computer skills,” Greenstein told YWN. “We’ll also finally have the room to host parenting workshops, support groups, and community networking events.”

Importantly, BPJCC’s original location on 46th Street will remain fully operational. The new center is an expansion—part of a larger effort to enhance community service delivery in a dignified and heimish environment.

“This isn’t just about more services,” Greenstein emphasized. “It’s about giving people a space where they feel welcome, respected, and empowered to improve their lives. This center is for the community—it belongs to everyone.”

Construction is expected to be completed within the coming week, and the first programs and events are already scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

“We’re excited to take this next step and provide Boro Park with a space that reflects the strength and needs of our growing community,” Greenstein told YWN.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)