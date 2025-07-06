Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CATSKILLS: 5-Year-Old Suffers Near Drowning at Zimmerman Estates


Catskills Hatzalah responded to a terrifying incident Sunday afternoon involving a 5-year-old child who nearly drowned at Zimmerman Estates on Zimmerman Road in Loch Sheldrake. The call came in at approximately 4:45 PM.

A medevac helicopter was initially requested, but Hatzalah Paramedics ultimately transported the child to Catskill Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Bichasdei Hashem, sources tell YWN that the child was alert and crying while being cared for at the scene — a hopeful sign following the traumatic event. A name for Tehillim will be published when it becomes available.

While the exact circumstances of this incident remain unknown—and YWN is not insinuating anything—this frightening episode should serve as a powerful reminder to all families to double down on pool safety. Always ensure the highest level of vigilance around water, and remember: never take your eyes off a child near a pool, even for a second.

Let’s use this as an opportunity to educate ourselves and prevent future tragedies.

Please continue to daven for the child’s full recovery, his name for Tehillim is Shmuel Menachem ben Avigayil

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



