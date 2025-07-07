Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Little Green Man Becomes Little Green Woman With Soccer Ball For Euro 2025 In Switzerland

A pedestrian light features a woman kicking a soccer ball in Basel, Switzerland, to honor the Women's European Championship being hosted by the country, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)/Keystone via AP)

Law-abiding pedestrians wait for the green woman kicking a soccer ball before they cross the road during the Women’s European Championship.

Authorities in the Swiss city of Basel have installed 12 of the altered pedestrian crossing lights at locations frequented by soccer fans while the country hosts the nearly month-long tournament.

Some are located near the soccer stadium, others near the train station.

“They will stay until the end of the Women’s Euro — maybe even a few days longer,” says Nicole Ryf-Stocker, spokeswoman for Basel’s transport department.

Ryf-Stocker said the idea and design was provided by the St. Gallen civil engineering department, while the lights were manufactured by the same company that manufactures Basel’s traffic lights.

“We thought the idea was fantastic and were allowed to use it,” she said.

Basel will host the final on July 27 among other games.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

AGAIN: IDF Arrests Iranian Quds Force Cell In Syria

Senior Hamas Official Says: “We Lost Control Over 80% Of The Strip”

SHADOW COMMAND: This Is How The IDF Prepared For The Loss Of The Entire Senior Command

Mass Atzeres Tefillah And Protest Outside Police HQ Held for Jailed BMG Avreich [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

MAILBAG: How To End The Yeshiva Tuition Crisis – Pay For It Like Public Schools

Top IDF Generals Flew Combat Missions in Iran Strikes, Israeli Media Reports

IDF Strikes Houthi Targets at Yemeni Ports and Power Facility

10 Lev Tahor Families Have Returned To Israel

CATSKILLS: 5-Year-Old Suffers Near Drowning at Zimmerman Estates

Olam HaTorah Under Attack: Bnei Yeshivos To Be Arrested At Roadblocks, City Entrances

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network