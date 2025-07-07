BD”E: Petirah Of R’ Yisrael Hersh Eidelman Z”L, Longtime Executive Director At MTJ

With profound sadness, we regret to inform the tzibbur of the petirah of R’ Yisrael Hersh Eidelman z”l, longtime Executive Director of Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem (MTJ), who was niftar suddenly at the age of 79.

R’ Yisrael Hersh served for decades as the long-time Executive Vice-President of Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem (MTJ), and was a devoted talmid and confidant of Harav Moshe Feinstein zt”l, as well as Harav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l.

R’ Yisrael Hersh, who served Klal Yisrael and MTJ faithfully for over four decades, was a pillar of the yeshiva and a marbitz Torah through his tireless askanus on behalf of the talmidim and hanhalah.

He is survived by his devoted wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will continue his legacy of Torah and chessed.

The levaya will take place today, Monday, July 7th at 4:30 p.m. in the yeshiva, 145 East Broadway, New York, NY 10002.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)