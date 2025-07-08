BDE: Petira of Beloved Kiryas Joel & Catskills Hatzolah Member Reb Aron Dovid Rubinstein Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Aron Dovid Rubinstein Z”L, a beloved and devoted longtime member of Hatzolah in both Kiryas Joel and the Catskills. He was 51 years old.

A dedicated responder for many years, Reb Aron Dovid Z”L, a resident of Kiryas Joel, answered hundreds of emergency calls throughout his service, earning the respect and admiration of his peers and community. He was known for his calm demeanor, reliability, and wholehearted commitment to helping others in times of need.

He was known in Hatzolah as KY45 and C88.

He had been battling illness in recent years, and his condition significantly worsened in the past few weeks.

Levaya details will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emes…

