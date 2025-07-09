Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jewish Children in Ukraine Camp Rushed to Safety Amid Russian Drone Attach [VIDEOS]


Staff and children at Camp Yeka in western Ukraine were forced to take shelter overnight as drone sirens sounded overhead, triggering emergency safety protocols.

The camp, which serves Jewish children from across the country—many from areas still affected by war—temporarily suspended activities as staff guided campers to bomb shelters. All individuals were reported safe.

The alert marked a disruption in what has otherwise been a summer of respite and community for the campers. Located in a region previously considered more stable, Camp Yeka has implemented safety procedures to respond to the evolving security situation in Ukraine.

Despite the incident, camp programming has resumed, and operations continue as planned.

Donations can be made to the kiruv camp at charidy.com/Yeka

