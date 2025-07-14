Yeshiva Gedola of South Bend’s 8th Annual Masechta B’shaah [PHOTOS]

On Sunday July 6th, Yeshiva Gedola of South Bend hosted its 8th Annual Masechta B’shaah event. As in past years, alumni and community members joined the yeshiva, with close to 200 lomdim gathering to cumulatively complete Maseches Gitin in the hour preceding the talmidims’ siyum.

A beautiful feature of this communal siyum is that it creates achdus between the various lomdim, as it incorporates the unique Derech HaLimud of each participant. For one person to learn the entire Maseches Gitin in one hour is an impossibility, so during the Masechta B’shaah, every lomeid is an integral part of the simcha. Masechta B’shaah also serves as the yeshiva’s yearly fundraiser, as it provides an opportunity to sponsor a lomeid, thereby sharing in the zechus of limud hatorah.

Following the learning, Rabbi Mordechai Stern, Rav of Beis Medrash Heichal Dovid of Lawrence, spoke about the great Kidush Hashem generated by the communal learning of the previous hour. Rabbi Stern elaborated upon the concept of “hadran alach v’hadrach alan,” emphasizing the way Torah changes us, and the unique perspective and viewpoint that lomdei torah develop by being immersed in Koslei Bais Hamedrash. Rabbi Ami Zeiger, menahel hayeshiva, introduced Ari Seligson, who said the hadran, representing talmidei hayeshiva in being mesayem Gitin.

After the siyum, the yeshiva, the community and the lomdim broke out into leibedig dancing, accompanied by YGSB’s very own band. The twelfth grade graduation followed and participants had a chance to honor the nine graduates as well as reflect upon their accomplishments.

The Yeshiva continues to grow, as B’ezras Hashem, this upcoming Elul zman, YGSB will welcome over 60 talmidim from 8 different states. The yearly Kiddush Hashem generated by Masechta B’shaah was mechazeik all participants, a resounding statement that Torah is our guiding and unifying light, and that our talmidim are our future.

PHOTO CREDITS: Harry Green, [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)