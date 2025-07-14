MAJOR FLOODING IN MONSEY

Spring Valley Fire Department rescued a driver trapped inside a vehicle as floodwaters rapidly rose and began pouring into the car. The rescue occurred at the intersection of Noyes Avenue and Old Nyack Turnpike, where heavy rain caused dangerous flooding conditions.

SPRING VALLEY: Heavy flooding has been reported at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Parker Street, causing hazardous conditions. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

