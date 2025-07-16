“Stop Blaming Us!”: Democratic Civil War Explodes on Live TV as Liberal Pundits Bash Barack Obama [VIDEO]

The Democratic Party’s internal fractures burst into public view Tuesday as co-hosts of ABC’s The View went to war — not with Republicans, but with two of their own: former President Barack Obama and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

With the 2026 election season heating up, the simmering tension between party elites and the Democratic base exploded on air. Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines took direct aim at Obama and Cuban’s recent critiques of the party’s messaging.

“Let me remind everybody who was out on the front lines marching — it was the people,” Goldberg declared. “They were not navel-gazing. It was older people fighting for Social Security, parents demanding rights for their children. This hasn’t been about Democrats laying back — it’s been about you, the electeds, because your messaging has always been the same.”

Her fiery takedown followed Obama’s comments at a political fundraiser last Friday where he admonished Democrats to “toughen up” and stop “navel-gazing,” saying now is not the time for disappointment or disengagement.

“Don’t tell me you’re a Democrat but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything,” Obama warned. “No, now is exactly the time you get in there and do something.”

But Goldberg wasn’t having it.

“With much due respect to you both,” she said, referring to Obama and Cuban, “you’re pointing the finger at the wrong people when you say ‘Democrats.’”

Haines backed her up, insisting on a distinction between passionate voters and elected officials who, she said, have failed to deliver bold solutions. “It would be a ripe time for some elected Democrat to come forward with a plan on immigration,” she said. “But I’ve heard none of that.”

Cuban, meanwhile, drew the hosts’ ire for slamming the Democrats’ Trump-focused strategy during a Pod Save America interview.

“It’s just ‘Trump sucks,’” Cuban said. “That’s the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do. That’s not the way to win. It’s not about Trump — it’s about the people.”

Navarro fired back.

“Yeah, OK, so some of us say Donald Trump sucks. He does suck. And it feels good to say it!” she exclaimed.

Cuban also criticized the party’s messaging for failing to connect with ordinary Americans, a theme echoed by Obama, who warned Democrats to “stop looking for the messiah” and “support the candidates we have now.”

But The View’s hosts weren’t buying it. “People have been out there,” Goldberg said. “Stop telling us we haven’t done our part.”

