Ishay Ribo to Transform Upstate’s Bethel Woods in Landmark Concert

Jewish music is taking center stage at one of the most iconic venues in America. On the 13th of Av (August 7), just before Shabbos Nachamu, renowned Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo will headline a historic outdoor concert at Bethel Woods, the legendary amphitheater known for its world-class performances and stunning natural surroundings.

Sharing the stage with Ribo are three standout acts: Chassidic music legend Avraham Fried, whose voice has shaped generations of Jewish music; the spiritual, genre-blending Zusha; and rising star Shmuel, bringing fresh energy and heart.

“To be able to do this – to sing with so many people, together in one place, after everything we’ve been through this year – it’s not something I take for granted. We’ve all carried a lot, but there’s also been strength, resilience, and moments of light. Music doesn’t solve everything, but it helps us lift our heads. I’m grateful to be part of something like this, on this kind of scale.” Ribo reflected

This large-scale North American appearance is Ribo’s only scheduled concert of its kind this year — a one-night gathering under the stars, set for the height of summer in the Catskills.

With thousands expected from across New York and beyond, the concert is perfectly timed for families and camps already spending time in the mountains.

Bethel Woods offers a concert experience unlike anything the Jewish music world has seen.

  • The Pavilion features covered seating with pristine sound and clear sightlines.

  • The Lawn invites families, groups, and friends to enjoy the show picnic-style, under the stars.

Yamim Baim is more than a concert — it’s a new moment for Jewish music, bringing together top talent, thoughtful production, and the natural beauty of one of the country’s most meaningful stages. Produced by Davidson Artists Management in partnership with Bnei Akiva of the United States and Canada, the event is a celebration of music, community, and values.

 Thursday, August 7, 2025 (13 Av 5785)
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Upstate New York

Tickets Ticketmaster
Groups and VIP tickets: YamimBaim.com




