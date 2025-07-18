MAILBAG: Why ‘America First’ Absolutely Does Align with Torah Values and Frum Realities

Dear YWN Editors,

I write in response to the recent letter from Z. Weiss, who argued that “America First” is not in the interest of Orthodox Jews. While I acknowledge the author’s sincerity and concern for Klal Yisrael, I believe his conclusions are misguided and ignore the practical realities that working, giving, and growth-minded frum families face every day.

We should not be swayed by slogans or talking points that sound lofty but disregard the facts on the ground. In truth, America First is not just politically beneficial — it reflects Torah values of responsibility, stability, and prioritizing one’s own obligations.

In communities like Lakewood, Monsey, Boro Park, and Flatbush, tens of thousands of Yidden go to work every day. They’re paying tuition, supporting mosdos, and funding our kollelim and chessed infrastructure. These people aren’t looking for more government programs. They’re trying to keep more of what they earn, and America First policies help them do that.

As one YWN commenter put it well: “America First simply means what every country should naturally be doing… Just prioritize the needs of your own, the people who live in your country. That’s all!”

Under Trump’s policies, taxes were lowered, the economy thrived, and businesses grew. Deregulation helped frum-owned companies expand. Our kehilla thrives when government gets out of the way and lets families succeed.

Contrary to the claim that Trump “forced” Israel into a ceasefire, let’s remember that under his administration:

The U.S. moved its embassy to Yerushalayim, finally recognizing the eternal capital of the Jewish people.

The Abraham Accords reshaped the Middle East — and not through appeasement or land concessions.

The Iran deal was scrapped, cutting off a regime that openly threatens to wipe out our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael.

On immigration, some argue that deporting illegal immigrants is un-Jewish. But America First doesn’t oppose immigration — it opposes illegal entry and skipping the line.

As another YWN commenter put it: “Giving a pathway to citizenship to illegal immigrants is wrong. It rewards people that not only broke the law but also skipped the line. There are thousands… that have followed the proper procedures and have been waiting for years.”

If you want to talk about fairness and compassion, then what about those who did it right?

The frum community values order, structure, and law. We should support policies that reflect those values.

Perhaps the most telling line in Z. Weiss’s letter was this: “I would love to see our frum community take pride in trusting Hashem, not Trump.” To which a YWN commenter responded: “You mean trust in Hashem and vote for Harris (as opposed to Trump)?”

Another YWN commenter added: “You would rather have seen that anti-Semite, Jew-hating liberal Kamala rein over this country?”

It’s very easy to complain about Trump’s style. But style doesn’t pay tuition, cover yeshiva payroll, or keep Iran from becoming nuclear. The America First agenda — not Trump the personality — is what our community must evaluate. And on substance, it’s clear where our interests lie.

Trust in Hashem is a foundation of Yiddishkeit — no question. But as a YWN commenter reminded us: “This has NOTHING to do with trust in Hashem. Hashem still wants you to do the right thing for yourself and the country you live in, as you trust in Him.”

Bitachon does not mean voting for policies that increase dependency, punish productivity, or empower our enemies abroad.

America First is not about ego or slogans. It’s about giving space for Orthodox Jews to live proudly, earn honestly, and give generously. For those of us building homes, paying full tuition, and funding mosdos, it’s a framework that lets us succeed without compromising our values.

You don’t have to love Trump to recognize what he achieved. But don’t dismiss policies that helped thousands of frum families just because they aren’t progressive enough for mainstream media.

May we all be zoche to see true achdus in Klal Yisrael — in Torah, in values, and in seichel.

Respectfully,

YR Berman (A Working Orthodox Jew Who Supports Our Mosdos and Believes in Derech HaTeva with Bitachon)

