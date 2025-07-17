Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYC MAYORAL RACE: Adams Leans on Law Enforcement as Mamdani Surges and Cuomo Reemerges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends an event at the NYPD's 40th precinct, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to receive endorsements from several major police and law enforcement unions this week, bolstering his independent reelection campaign as the general election landscape continues to take shape.

While the NYPD’s largest union — the Police Benevolent Association — will sit out Thursday’s event amid an ongoing endorsement process, Adams is slated to appear with a range of other labor groups representing uniformed officers.

Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent, has pivoted to his strengths on public safety and labor alliances in a bid to position himself as the centrist alternative in a reshaped field.

Meanwhile, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is signaling he’s not done yet. Cuomo — who finished a distant second in the Democratic primary — is keeping up a visible presence on the campaign trail and is eyeing a long-shot comeback in November.

Speaking to local media, Cuomo acknowledged his missteps in the race, including what he called an overly cautious campaign strategy. “I don’t believe New Yorkers believe in a socialist form of government,” he said. “They’ll want an alternative — and I believe I offer that alternative.”

Front-runner Mamdani, buoyed by grassroots enthusiasm and endorsements from progressive heavyweights, is spending the week in Washington, D.C., where he’s meeting with lawmakers and business leaders to expand his support.

He attended a Wednesday breakfast hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, part of his effort to present himself as a unifying figure ahead of a fractious general election. “Just the way we want to unite the party,” Mamdani told reporters. “It went very well.”

Still, Adams’ team claims momentum of its own, announcing a $1.5 million fundraising haul in the days following Mamdani’s primary win.

Governor Kathy Hochul weighed in on the race Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC, declining to endorse but voicing alignment with Mamdani on housing affordability — while cautioning him to mend ties with the Jewish community.

“I said you have a lot of healing to do with the Jewish community,” Hochul said. “Many of your words have been hurtful and hateful in their interpretation, so job number one is to straighten that relationship out — if you can.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



