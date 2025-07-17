Demolition Begins in Bat Yam After Iranian Missile Strike Leaves 9 Dead, Dozens of Buildings Condemned

Crews have begun demolishing a residential building in Bat Yam that was struck by an Iranian missile during last month’s war. The missile strike killed nine civilians and caused extensive structural damage.

The building, located in the densely populated city just south of Tel Aviv, suffered a direct hit during a barrage launched from Iranian territory. The attack marked one of the deadliest single incidents on Israeli soil during the conflict.

According to officials, a total of 22 apartment buildings in the surrounding area have been deemed unsafe and are slated for demolition due to structural instability caused by the blast.

The demolition work is being carried out under heightened security and engineering oversight, as authorities continue to assess the broader damage and long-term impact on the neighborhood. Displaced families are being housed in temporary accommodations while the government weighs compensation and reconstruction options.

The missile attack on Bat Yam was part of Iran’s unprecedented direct assault on Israel last month, in which hundreds of projectiles were fired toward Israeli population centers. Israel’s air defense systems intercepted the vast majority, but several missiles made impact, causing fatalities and significant property damage.

Municipal and national officials have vowed to expedite the rebuilding process and provide support for affected residents.

